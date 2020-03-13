Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 29,439 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.22% of Granite Construction worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 36.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 30.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,677. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $698.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Granite Construction from $39.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.