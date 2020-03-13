Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 3,131 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $15.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,942,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.05. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $151.54 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

