Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 4,521 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 508,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 219,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,984,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. 639,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

