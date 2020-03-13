Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 8,760 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPB traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 5,262,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

