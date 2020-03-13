Personal Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910,668 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 66.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after buying an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after buying an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,016,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,019,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

ALLY stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $20.57. 6,633,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

