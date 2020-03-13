Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $10.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,974. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

