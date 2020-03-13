Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.37. 21,854,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.