Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $13.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.15. 19,167,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

