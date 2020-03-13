Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $13.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $546.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,564,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,091,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of -107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $725.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

