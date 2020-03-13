Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,958,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 1,423,800 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,555,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

