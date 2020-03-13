Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $3.76 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $94.19. 2,634,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,248. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.44 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

