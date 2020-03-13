Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 498,901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 165.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 391,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,320,000 after acquiring an additional 183,716 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,068,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

