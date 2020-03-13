Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,316.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL traded up $14.87 on Friday, reaching $172.22. 2,859,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.31. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.