Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $2,068,174. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $21.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.99. 4,220,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day moving average of $226.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $185.77 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

