Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,263 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.24 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

