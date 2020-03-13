Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 10,138 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $5.55 on Friday, hitting $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

