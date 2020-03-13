Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 2,819 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 552.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $11.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,721. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.88 and its 200-day moving average is $197.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

