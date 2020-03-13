Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 2,958 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $9.07 on Friday, reaching $167.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,508. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.