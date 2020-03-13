Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 211.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $861.15.

CMG traded up $27.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $630.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,438. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $838.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $822.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $565.01 and a 12-month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

