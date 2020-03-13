Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 2,261 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,673,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,598. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

