Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 765,137 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765,137 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMTD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 15.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

NASDAQ AMTD traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.19. 8,093,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,897. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

