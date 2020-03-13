Personal Capital Advisors Corp Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JNK traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,658. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

