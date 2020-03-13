PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Short Interest Update

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 3,840,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

PETQ traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $21.82. 520,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,632. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $638.66 million, a PE ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $535,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PetIQ by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 269,685 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,670,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 731,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 62,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PetIQ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

