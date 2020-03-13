Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $13.74 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $8.66 on Friday, hitting $147.73. 65,442,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,507,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

