Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. 166,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.