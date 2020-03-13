Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,433 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after acquiring an additional 535,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,093,000 after buying an additional 300,226 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

