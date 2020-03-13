Phillip David Bairrington Acquires 15,000 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Stock

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PSXP traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. 1,515,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

