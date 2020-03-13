Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KKR traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 7,222,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,270,000 after acquiring an additional 204,215 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 21,238.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after buying an additional 786,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

