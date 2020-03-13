Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,200 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 1,242,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,012,030. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.