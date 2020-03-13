Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. 1,305,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PIRS shares. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

