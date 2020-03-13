Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

