Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 45,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

