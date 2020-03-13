Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $11.68 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.37. 21,854,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,263. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

