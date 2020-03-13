Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Europe ETF worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,524. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

