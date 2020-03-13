Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 799,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $19.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.14. 380,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,910. Pool has a 1-year low of $156.01 and a 1-year high of $238.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.60.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

