PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) PT Lowered to $6.25

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday.

PWFL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $165.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

