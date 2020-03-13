PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Short Interest Update

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $70,478,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. 452,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

