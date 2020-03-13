Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands stock remained flat at $$71.89 during midday trading on Friday. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.