ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,246 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4,311.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in United Rentals by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 138,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in United Rentals by 549.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after buying an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 370.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock traded up $7.78 on Friday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.89.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

