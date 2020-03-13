ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 13,098 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,265,000 after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,283.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 107,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Shares of BR traded up $7.97 on Friday, reaching $103.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $122.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.46 and a twelve month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

