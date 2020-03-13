ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,145 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $21.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.46. 1,754,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,515. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.26 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.20.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

