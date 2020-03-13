ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,670 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $55.25. 268,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

