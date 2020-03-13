ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 79,387 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 79,387 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 118,884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,030.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.68.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. 18,429,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,491,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

