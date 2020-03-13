ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $26,758,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,110 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 564,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,567,000 after purchasing an additional 146,597 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of ABC traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 2,760,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

