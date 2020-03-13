ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $13.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,931. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $162.58 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average of $216.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $1,924,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,671.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,552 shares of company stock worth $14,375,106. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

