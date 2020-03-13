ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 203,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 65,699 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 306,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,147,000 after buying an additional 133,187 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.58. 2,018,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.82 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

