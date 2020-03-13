ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 181.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,751 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

DXC traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,665. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.