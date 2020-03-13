ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 184,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,302 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. 4,770,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

