ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 19,238 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $41.24. 5,982,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,702. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

