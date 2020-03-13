ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 21,452 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corteva by 4,350.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 366,654 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,837,000 after buying an additional 215,786 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,836,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,099. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

